Lafayette Leopards take on the Bucknell Bison in Patriot Tournament

Bucknell Bison (8-22, 5-13 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-19, 7-11 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Lafayette Leopards play in the Patriot Tournament against the Bucknell Bison.

The Leopards are 6-8 in home games. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Neal Quinn averaging 4.3.

The Bison are 5-13 in conference play. Bucknell is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Bucknell won the last matchup 92-89 on Feb. 19. Andrew Funk scored 20 to help lead Bucknell to the win, and Quinn scored 24 points for Lafayette.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Perry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Quinn is averaging 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Funk is averaging 17.7 points for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 84.9 points, 24.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.