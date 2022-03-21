RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Home » College Basketball » La Salle fires coach…

La Salle fires coach Ashley Howard after 4 difficult seasons

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 2:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle fired coach Ashley Howard on Monday after four seasons without a winning record.

Howard, once a top assistant under Jay Wright at Villanova, went 45-71 in four seasons and finished 11-19 this season. The Explorers have been to just one NCAA Tournament since 1992 and have found little success in the Atlantic 10.

“Unfortunately, I was not able to lead the program to the heights and expectations that were set. I am better for my experience as a head coach at La Salle,” Howard said Monday.

Associate head coach Kyle Griffin will serve as interim head coach.

Tom Gola, a three-time All-America, led the program to consecutive trips to the NCAA championship game in 1954 and 1955. The Explorers won the 1954 national championship and then, almost nothing after ’55. They won a single tournament game in 1983 and in 1990. They went to the tournament in 1992 and advanced to the Sweet 16 as the No. 13 seed in 2013.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up