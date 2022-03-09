RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » La Salle Explorers and…

La Salle Explorers and Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks square off in A-10 Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-18, 5-13 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (10-18, 5-13 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers and Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks meet in the A-10 Tournament.

The Explorers have gone 8-8 at home. La Salle averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks are 5-13 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the A-10 leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Hall averaging 5.6.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. La Salle won the last meeting 49-48 on March 3. Khalil Brantley scored 11 to help lead La Salle to the victory, and Ejike Obinna scored 14 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jhamir Brickus is averaging 9.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Explorers. Clifton Moore is averaging 13 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Hall is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to relieve massive backlog

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up