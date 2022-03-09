La Salle beats Saint Joseph’s 63-56 in A10 tournament opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jack Clark had 20 points and 13 rebounds as 12th-seeded La Salle topped 13th-seeded Saint Joseph’s 63-56…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jack Clark had 20 points and 13 rebounds as 12th-seeded La Salle topped 13th-seeded Saint Joseph’s 63-56 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament opener on Wednesday.

Clifton Moore had 19 points and four blocks for La Salle (11-18), which will take on fifth-seeded Saint Louis on Thursday.

Charles Coleman had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks (11-19). Ejike Obinna added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jordan Hall had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

