Kreuser and North Dakota State host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (19-11, 12-6 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (22-9, 13-5 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Rocky Kreuser scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 82-62 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Bison are 12-3 on their home court. North Dakota State has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 12-6 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts ranks fifth in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Lacis averaging 5.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. North Dakota State won the last matchup 77-59 on Feb. 18. Sam Griesel scored 22 to help lead North Dakota State to the win, and Issac McBride scored 23 points for Oral Roberts.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griesel is averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bison. Kreuser is averaging 16 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Max Abmas is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.7 points and 3.8 assists. McBride is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

