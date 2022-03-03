CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Kountz lifts N. Colorado over Montana 75-66

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:25 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 29 points as Northern Colorado defeated Montana 75-66 on Thursday night. Matt Johnson II added 20 points for the Bears.

Kountz hit 12 of 13 from the free throw line.

Kur Jongkuch had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Northern Colorado (18-13, 13-6 Big Sky Conference).

Robby Beasley III had 15 points for the Grizzlies (18-12, 11-8). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 14 points. Josh Bannan had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Grizzlies on the season. Northern Colorado defeated Montana 78-75 on Dec. 4.

