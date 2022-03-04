CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Koroma scores 27 to lift Cal Poly over UC Irvine 65-54

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 12:24 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had a career-high 27 points as Cal Poly ended its eight-game losing streak, defeating UC Irvine 65-54 on Thursday night.

Camren Pierce had 11 points for Cal Poly (6-20, 3-12 Big West Conference). Julien Franklin added 11 points. Trevon Taylor had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker had 18 points for the Anteaters (14-9, 9-5). Collin Welp added 12 points.

___

___

