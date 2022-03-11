Koloko, No. 2 Arizona top Stanford 84-80 in Pac-12 quarters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christian Koloko scored 24 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 2 Arizona held off Stanford…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christian Koloko scored 24 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 2 Arizona held off Stanford 84-80 on Thursday in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wildcats (29-3) had a hard time shaking the Cardinal in a win late in the regular season and faced a similar issue to open the tournament.

Koloko put Arizona up 82-77 on a two-handed dunk, but Harrison Ingram (16 points) cut the lead to two on a corner 3 with 13 seconds left. Ninth-seeded Stanford (16-16) quickly fouled Pelle Larsson and he made two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to send the Wildcats into the next round.

Spencer Jones scored 28 points for Stanford, which went 11 for 20 behind the arc.

Arizona will face Colorado on Friday in the semifinals.

OKLAHOMA 72, NO. 3 BAYLOR 67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 14 points, including a crucial three-point play with less than a minute to go, and Oklahoma rallied past third-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Jacob Groves added 15 points, and the Sooners (18-14) avenged two regular-season losses to the Bears with a win that could go a long way toward an NCAA Tournament bid.

They’ll play No. 14 Texas Tech in the Big 12 semifinals Friday night.

James Akinjo had 16 points for Baylor (26-6), the co-champions with Kansas during the regular season. Jeremy Sochan added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

NO. 6 KANSAS 87, WEST VIRGINIA 63

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 18 points, and West Virginia coach Bob Huggins picked up two technical fouls and was ejected 10 minutes into the game.

The top-seeded Jayhawks (26-6), who also beat the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, will play fifth-seeded TCU on Friday night for a spot in the title game.

Christian Braun added 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Kansas, which jumped out to a 41-19 lead by halftime. Jalen Wilson had 15 points.

Malik Curry led West Virginia ( 16-17) with 19 points. Taz Sherman had 10 points but was just 3 of 14 from the field.

NO. 7 DUKE 88, SYRACUSE 79

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke began coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected victory Thursday over Syracuse, which played without suspended star Buddy Boeheim.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points as top-seeded Duke (27-5) advanced to Friday’s semifinals at Barclays Center against fourth-seeded Miami.

The Blue Devils couldn’t shake the Orange until they closed the game on a 10-0 run.

Playing without ACC leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (16-17) got a lift from from big brother Jimmy Boeheim, who scored a season-high 28 points.

Buddy Boeheim was suspended for the game by the conference for a “flagrant act” after he punched a Florida State player in the stomach during the Orange’s second-round victory Wednesday.

NO. 8 VILLANOVA 66, ST. JOHN’S 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Slater made the go-ahead free throws with 2.8 seconds left and Villanova barely squeezed into the Big East Tournament semifinals, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the second half.

Caleb Daniels scored 19 points for the second-seeded Wildcats (24-7), who will play 20th-ranked UConn on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Justin Moore had 15 points and two-time conference player of the year Collin Gillespie added 14 for Villanova, nearly knocked out quickly for the second consecutive season.

Julian Champagnie scored 23 points for the Red Storm (17-15), resigned to hoping for an NIT bid after entering the season with NCAA aspirations.

NO. 11 PROVIDENCE 65, BUTLER 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Durham drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds left for his first basket of the game, and Providence barely got past pesky Butler in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Nate Watson scored a season-high 26 points for the top-seeded Friars (25-4), who avoided an early exit at Madison Square Garden after winning the first regular-season conference championship in school history.

The gritty Friars, who improved to 11-2 in games decided by five points or fewer, will play No. 4 seed Creighton in the opener of Friday night’s doubleheader.

Chuck Harris had 14 points and Bryce Golden scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (14-19), who rallied late to beat No. 8 seed Xavier in overtime in the first round Wednesday.

NO. 13 UCLA 75, WASHINGTON STATE 65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points, Jules Bernard added 19 and UCLA knocked off Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Bruins (24-6) got off to a slow start offensively, but shut down the Cougars until they could find a rhythm. Once UCLA did, it went on a 19-2 run to build a 12-point halftime lead and didn’t let up. UCLA will play No. 21 USC on Friday.

Andrej Jakimovski had 15 points and Tyrell Roberts 14 to lead Washington State (19-14), which was playing in the conference tourney quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 72, IOWA STATE 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Texas Tech routed a sloppy, mistake-prone Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Kevin McCullar added 11 points, and Adonis Arms and Kevin Obanar had 10 apiece for the third-seeded Red Raiders (24-8). They built a 39-20 halftime lead and cruised into a semifinal showdown with No. 7 seed Oklahoma on Friday night.

Tyrese Hunter led the Cyclones (20-12) with nine points, though he also had seven turnovers.

TCU 65, NO. 22 TEXAS 60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Damion Baugh led TCU on a frantic second-half comeback, Eddie Lampkin provided the go-ahead bucket with 39 seconds left, and the Horned Frogs rallied past Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Baugh finished with 17 points, and Mike Miles overcame an ankle injury and a dreadful first half to add 13 points as fifth-seeded TCU (20-11) rode its school-record fifth win over a ranked team this season into a semifinal matchup with No. 6 Kansas.

The Horned Frogs trailed 40-20 before Miles scored just before halftime, and that jumpstarted a comeback fueled by some hot shooting and defensive stops. They took the lead for good when Baugh found Lampkin under the basket on a set play out of a timeout.

Timmy Allen led Texas (21-11) with 16 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 20 UCONN 62, SETON HALL 52

NEW YORK (AP) — R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin each scored 17 points to lead Connecticut into the Big East Tournament semifinals with a win over Seton Hall.

Myles Cale led Seton Hall (21-10) with 17 points. The sixth-seeded Pirates snapped a six-game winning streak.

The Huskies (23-8) next play No. 8 Villanova with a berth in the Big East Tournament championship game on the line. The teams split the season series, with each team winning at home.

NO. 21 USC 65, WASHINGTON 61

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 points and Southern California overcame a rash of turnovers to hold off Washington in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals

USC (26-6) had 23 turnovers that led to 16 Washington points, including a steal and layup by PJ Fuller with 33 seconds left that pulled Washington within one.

The Huskies forced another turnover on the next possession — an offensive foul on Drew Peterson — but Isaiah Mobley blocked Terrell Brown Jr. on a drive to the basket. Washington got the ball back after an official review on a ball out of bounds and Emmitt Mathews Jr. shot an airball on a drive to the basket.

Reese Dixon-Waters hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to send USC into the semifinals Friday against No. 13 UCLA.

Brown was limited to two points in the second half after scoring 21 in the first, but Washington (16-15) had 11 steals to keep USC within reach until the end.

NO. 23 COLORADO STATE 53, UTAH STATE 51

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Jacobs banked in the winning basket with 1.8 seconds left and Colorado State held off Utah State in the Mountain West Conference quarterfinals.

Isaiah Stevens drove the lane in the final seconds, then passed across the paint to Jacobs, who laid in a tiebreaking layup.

Stevens led the Rams (25-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds, and MWC player of the year David Roddy added 13 points and six boards.

Brandon Horvath led Utah State (18-15) with 17 points, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

NO. 24 IOWA 112, NORTHWESTERN 76

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 26 points and Jordan Bohannon had 17, leading Iowa to the runaway victory in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Murray was 11 of 16 from the field and also had eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes (23-9) delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery’s 400th game at the school. They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals (43) and 3-point baskets (19).

The Wildcats (15-16) were led by Ryan Young with 14 points and Boo Buie with 12.

Iowa has won nine of its last 11, and 20 of its 23 wins have come by double digits.

NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 63, VIRGINIA 43

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Manek outscored Virginia in the first half on the way to 21 points and North Carolina cruised into the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.

The third-seeded Tar Heels (24-8) will face seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13) on Friday night in Barclays Center, having won 12 of 14.

The sixth-seeded Cavaliers leave Brooklyn with an ignominious record. They scored just 13 points in the first half against UNC, the fewest in the first half of an ACC Tournament game in the shot-clock era.

Jayden Gardner was the only Cavalier in double digits with 17 points.

