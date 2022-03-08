RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Kinsey scores 23, Marshall…

Kinsey scores 23, Marshall tops FIU 74-62 in CUSA opener

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 23 points as Marshall topped Florida International 74-62 in a first-round game in the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Marshall (12-20). Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Andrew Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tevin Brewer had 23 points for the Panthers (15-17). Denver Jones added 12 points. Eric Lovett had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up