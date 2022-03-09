Kinsey leads Marshall against Rice after 23-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-20, 4-14 C-USA) vs. Rice Owls (15-15, 7-11 C-USA) Houston; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-20, 4-14 C-USA) vs. Rice Owls (15-15, 7-11 C-USA)

Houston; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Rice Owls after Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points in Marshall’s 74-62 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls have gone 10-5 in home games. Rice leads C-USA with 16.2 assists per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 3.4.

The Thundering Herd are 4-14 in C-USA play. Marshall allows 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Rice won 87-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Carl Pierre led Rice with 30 points, and Kinsey led Marshall with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

Andrew Taylor is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thundering Herd. Kinsey is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

