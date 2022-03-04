Kigab leads Boise State against Colorado State after 23-point showing

Boise State Broncos (24-6, 15-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (23-4, 13-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (24-6, 15-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (23-4, 13-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the Colorado State Rams after Abu Kigab scored 23 points in Boise State’s 73-67 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rams are 13-1 in home games. Colorado State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Broncos are 15-2 in conference play. Boise State leads the MWC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mladen Armus averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Colorado State won the last meeting 77-74 on Feb. 13. David Roddy scored 18 points points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Rams. Roddy is averaging 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 57.2% over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14 points. Kigab is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 61.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 29 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

