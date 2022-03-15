Kent State puts road win streak on the line against Southern Utah

Kent State Golden Flashes (23-10, 16-4 MAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (20-11, 14-6 Big Sky) Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 9…

Kent State Golden Flashes (23-10, 16-4 MAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (20-11, 14-6 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Golden Flashes take on Southern Utah.

Southern Utah is second in the Big Sky with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by John Knight III averaging 1.3.

Kent State averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is averaging 14.6 points for the Thunderbirds. Knight is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Sincere Carry is averaging 18.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

