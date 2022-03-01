CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Kennesaw State tops Eastern Kentucky in Atlantic Sun tourney

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 9:38 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 22 points as Kennesaw State defeated Eastern Kentucky 82-73 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Demond Robinson had 18 points for Kennesaw State (13-17). Terrell Burden added 15 points and eight assists. Rodgers hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Devontae Blanton had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels (13-18). Jomaru Brown added 22 points.

