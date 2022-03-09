Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers play in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7…

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 9-7 at home. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 12.6 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 5.1.

The Mountaineers are 4-14 in conference games. West Virginia ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 78-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Nowell led the Wildcats with 21 points, and Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Wildcats. Mike McGuirl is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Sherman is averaging 18.3 points for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 23.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

