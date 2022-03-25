Kansas Jayhawks and Providence Friars square off in Sweet 16

Providence Friars (27-5, 14-3 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (30-6, 14-4 Big 12) Chicago; Friday, 7:29 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (27-5, 14-3 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (30-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Chicago; Friday, 7:29 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 13 Providence Friars in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Friars are 14-3 against Big East opponents. Providence has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Noah Horchler is averaging 9.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

