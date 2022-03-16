Kansas and Texas Southern play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Texas Southern Tigers (19-12, 13-5 SWAC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (28-6, 14-4 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 9:57 p.m. EDT…

Texas Southern Tigers (19-12, 13-5 SWAC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (28-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 9:57 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -21.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Southern Tigers square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 games is 14-4. Kansas is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 13-5 against SWAC teams. Texas Southern is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.7 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

John Walker III is averaging 9.9 points for the Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

