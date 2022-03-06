RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Kamateros leads S. Dakota…

Kamateros leads S. Dakota over Kansas City 74-61 in Summit

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead five South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes defeated Kansas City 74-61 in the Summit League Conference tournament’s quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Hunter Goodrick and Mason Archambault added 14 points apiece for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt chipped in 13 points, and Boogie Anderson had 12. Goodrick also had eight rebounds and three blocks, while Archambault posted six assists.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 19 points for the Roos (19-12). Evan Gilyard II added 11 points. Arkel Lamar had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up