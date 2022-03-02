CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Jossell leads Stephen F.…

Jossell leads Stephen F. Austin over New Mexico St. 73-71

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Latrell Jossell registered 17 points as Stephen F. Austin stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past New Mexico State 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Sadaidriene Hall’s two free throws with five seconds left gave the Lumberjacks a five-point edge before the Aggies made a 3-pointer at game’s end.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin (21-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Hall added 14 points. David Kachelries had six assists.

Johnny McCants scored a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Aggies (23-6, 12-4). Virshon Cotton added 12 points. Teddy Allen had 11 points.

The Lumberjacks leveled the season series against the Aggies. New Mexico State defeated Stephen F. Austin 72-58 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up