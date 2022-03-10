RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Jones scores 23 to carry Weber State over Montana 68-56

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 7:14 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dillon Jones had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Weber State beat Montana 68-56 in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Koby McEwen had 17 points for Weber State (21-11). Jamison Overton added 10 points.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Robby Beasley III and Brandon Whitney each had 12 points for the Grizzlies (18-14).

