Jones and Stanford host Arizona State

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Stanford Cardinal (15-14, 8-11 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-16, 9-10 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils after Spencer Jones scored 22 points in Stanford’s 81-69 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-6 at home. Arizona State gives up 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Cardinal are 8-11 in Pac-12 play. Stanford is seventh in the Pac-12 with 12.7 assists per game led by Michael O’Connell averaging 3.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Stanford won 79-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Brandon Angel led Stanford with 16 points, and DJ Horne led Arizona State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is averaging 12.2 points for the Sun Devils. Marreon Jackson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

O’Connell is averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Cardinal. Jones is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 70 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 32 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

