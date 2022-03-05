CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 25 to…

Johnson scores 25 to lead Xavier over Georgetown 97-75

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 11:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nate Johnson had 25 points as Xavier romped past Georgetown 97-75 on Saturday night.

Jack Nunge had 16 points and nine rebounds for Xavier (18-12, 8-11 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Colby Jones added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Adam Kunkel had 12 points and eight assists.

The 97 points were a season best for Xavier, which also posted a season-high 32 assists.

Dante Harris had 19 points for the Hoyas (6-24, 0-19), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Collin Holloway added 17 points. Aminu Mohammed had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up