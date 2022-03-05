CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Jean-Baptiste leads Chattanooga past The Citadel in SoCon

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 3:06 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste had 20 points as Chattanooga narrowly defeated The Citadel 71-66 in the Southern Conference tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 19 points for Chattanooga (25-7). KC Hankton added 13 points and seven rebounds. Darius Banks had six assists.

Hayden Brown had 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-18). Stephen Clark added 14 points. Tyler Moffe had 13 points.

