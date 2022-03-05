CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
James scores 23 to…

James scores 23 to lift Rider past Monmouth 74-65

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:50 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James had 23 points as Rider got past Monmouth 74-65 on Saturday.

James shot 10 for 12 from the field. He added seven rebounds.

Dwight Murray, Jr. had 16 points and six assists for Rider (12-18, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn had seven rebounds.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 15 points for the Hawks (19-12, 11-9). Walker Miller added 11 points and nine rebounds. George Papas also had 11 points.

The Broncs evened the season series against the Hawks. Monmouth defeated Rider 60-58 on Feb. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

