CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Jacobs jumper lifts Ball…

Jacobs jumper lifts Ball State past Western Michigan, 64-63

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Demarius Jacobs jumper with more than two minutes left proved to be the game-winning shot as Ball State edged Western Michigan, 64-63 on Friday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored at the basket to give the Broncos a 63-58 lead with 3:51 left to play, but it proved to be Western Michigan’s final points. Payton Sparks and Jacobs scored on layups to get the Cardinals within one and Jacobs hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:17 left.

Jaylin Sellers had 16 points off the bench and Sparks and Jacobs each scored 13 points to lead Ball State (14-16, 9-10 Mid-American). Sparks pulled down 10 rebounds and dished three assists. Jacobs grabbed eight boards.

Mack Smith led the Broncos (8-23, 4-16 Mid-American) with 16 points. Markeese Hastings and Norman scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up