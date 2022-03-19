RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Jackson sparks Texas A&M past Oregon 75-60 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:28 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson tossed in 17 points as Texas A&M beat Oregon 75-60 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.

Manny Obaseki had 11 points for the Aggies (25-12). Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III both scored 10. added 10 points. Tyrece Radford had 11 rebounds and scored eight.

N’Faly Dante had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Ducks (20-15). Eric Williams Jr. also had 13 points, while De’Vion Harmon scored 12.

