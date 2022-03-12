TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 on Saturday to reach the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies (23-11), who have revived their NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February.

Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s tournament opener, had 12 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman contributed 12 of 11 points, respectively, after playing key roles in a five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.

Stanley Umude led the Razorbacks (25-8) with 20 points. Au’Diese Toney added 18, but leading scorer JD Notae was limited to five points — nearly 14 below his average — on 2-of-8 shooting.

Texas A&M advances to the title game for the second time since leaving the Big 12.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 69, NO. 5 KENTUCKY 62

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points and Zakai Zeigler added 11 and Tennessee beat Kentucky to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament final for the third time in five years.

The Volunteers (25-7) won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Chandler added three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the second-seeded Vols.

The Wildcats (26-7) missed four 3-pointers in the final minute, with Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler all misfiring. Kentucky shot a measly 34.4% from the field and missed 18 of 20 from behind the arc.

Brooks led the way for Kentucky, finishing with 19 points. Washington had 17, and Wheeler 10. Oscar Tshiebwe notched his 15th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season, breaking the single-season mark set by Kentucky great Dan Issel in 1969-70.

NO. 9 PURDUE 75, MICHIGAN STATE 70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late and Purdue beat Michigan State for its their first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament title game since 2018.

The third-seeded Boilermakers (26-7) will face No. 24 Iowa (25-9) on Sunday.

AJ Hoggard finished with 17 points and 10 assists for Michigan State and Gabe Brown scored 16 for the Spartans (22-12), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Michigan State hasn’t played in the conference title game since 2019.

NO. 18 HOUSTON 86, TULANE 66

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers and big man Josh Carlton added 16 points and Houston beat Tulane to advance to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Cougars (28-5) matched their win total from last season, when they won their first AAC tournament title and then made it to the Final Four.

Houston played most of the game without first-team all-AAC forward Fabian White Jr., who exited less than three minutes in because of back tightness and didn’t return. The Cougars eventually pulled away without him.

J’Wan Roberts, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, had a season-high 10 points to go with 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Taze Moore added 17 points with seven assists and Ramon Walker Jr. had 11 points. Edwards also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes scored 19 for Tulane (14-15).

NO. 24 IOWA 80, INDIANA 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left for Iowa to shock Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

With the shot clock running down and the score tied, Bohannon caught a pass on the deep left wing, took three dribbles trying to shake loose and launched the long 3 from straightaway. The ball went off the backboard and through the net, sending him running backward toward the Hoosiers bench.

Keegan Murray scored 32 points as the Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced to the championship game Sunday. They will play for their first tourney crown since 2006.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (20-13), who nearly led from start to finish. Xavier Johnson added 20 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.