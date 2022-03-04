Jackson and Texas A&M host Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (19-11, 8-9 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (19-11, 8-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Quenton Jackson scored 28 points in Texas A&M’s 87-71 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Aggies are 12-4 in home games. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 7.2.

The Bulldogs are 8-9 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 4.2.

The Aggies and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Iverson Molinar is averaging 17.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 82.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

