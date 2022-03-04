Ivey and No. 8 Purdue host Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue hosts the Indiana Hoosiers after Jaden Ivey scored 22 points in Purdue’s 70-67 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Boilermakers have gone 15-1 in home games. Purdue is second in the Big Ten with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 11.5.

The Hoosiers are 9-10 in conference matchups. Indiana ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 34% from deep. Nathan Childress leads the Hoosiers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Indiana won 68-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Rob Phinisee led Indiana with 20 points, and Ivey led Purdue with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasha Stefanovic is shooting 40% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 assists. Ivey is shooting 43.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Parker Stewart is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 6.8 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, three steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

