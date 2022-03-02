Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State following Anderson’s 25-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-15, 6-10 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-9, 7-9 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-15, 6-10 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-9, 7-9 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the Iowa State Cyclones after Avery Anderson III scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 66-62 overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cyclones are 14-4 on their home court. Iowa State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 33.4% from deep, led by Jaden Walker shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Cowboys have gone 6-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Iowa State won the last matchup 84-81 on Jan. 27. Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points points to help lead the Cyclones to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Brockington is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

Moussa Cisse is averaging 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cowboys. Anderson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 25.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

