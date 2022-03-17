RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Iowa and Richmond play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Richmond Spiders (23-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (26-9, 12-8 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes and Richmond Spiders play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Hawkeyes are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Luc Laketa shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Spiders’ record in A-10 action is 10-8. Richmond is 10-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawkeyes. Keegan Murray is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Tyler Burton is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 9.7 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

