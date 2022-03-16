RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Iowa and Richmond meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Richmond Spiders (23-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (26-9, 12-8 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Richmond Spiders in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.8% from downtown, led by Luc Laketa shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Spiders are 10-8 against A-10 opponents. Richmond ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keegan Murray is averaging 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jacob Gilyard averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Burton is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

