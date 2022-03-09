RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Iona hosts Rider following Vaughn’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Rider Broncs (13-18, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (25-6, 17-3 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Iona Gaels after Dimencio Vaughn scored 20 points in Rider’s 79-67 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels have gone 13-0 in home games. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Broncs have gone 8-12 against MAAC opponents. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Iona won 67-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Tyson Jolly led Iona with 16 points, and Allen Powell led Rider with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jolly is averaging 14.5 points for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Vaughn is averaging 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

