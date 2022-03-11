Indiana visits No. 16 Illinois after Cockburn’s 21-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Illinois plays the Indiana Hoosiers after Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points in Illinois’ 74-72 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Fighting Illini are 13-3 in home games. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 36.7% from downtown, led by RJ Melendez shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers are 9-11 in conference games. Indiana has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Illinois won the last matchup 74-57 on Feb. 5. Trent Frazier scored 23 to help lead Illinois to the victory, and Race Thompson scored 13 points for Indiana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is averaging 21 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.