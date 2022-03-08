CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Howard Bison take on the Coppin State Eagles in MEAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 3:02 AM

Coppin State Eagles (7-22, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (16-12, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison play in the MEAC Tournament against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bison have gone 8-4 in home games. Howard leads the MEAC shooting 36.4% from deep, led by Randy Brumant shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 6-8 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Coppin State won the last meeting 86-82 on Feb. 22. Mike Hood scored 28 to help lead Coppin State to the win, and Kyle Foster scored 27 points for Howard.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bison. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Nendah Tarke is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. Hood is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

