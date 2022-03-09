Howard Bison and Coppin State Eagles square off in MEAC Tournament

Coppin State Eagles (7-22, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (16-12, 9-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Coppin State Eagles (7-22, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (16-12, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -6; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison square off against the Coppin State Eagles in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bison are 8-4 in home games. Howard ranks fifth in the MEAC with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 0.7.

The Eagles are 6-8 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Coppin State won 86-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Mike Hood led Coppin State with 28 points, and Kyle Foster led Howard with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. William Settle is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

Nendah Tarke is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. Hood is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

