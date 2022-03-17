Houston Cougars take on UAB Blazers in first round of NCAA Tournament

UAB Blazers (27-7, 14-4 C-USA) vs. Houston Cougars (29-6, 15-3 AAC) Pittsburgh; Friday, 9:20 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston…

UAB Blazers (27-7, 14-4 C-USA) vs. Houston Cougars (29-6, 15-3 AAC)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Houston Cougars square off against the UAB Blazers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars are 15-3 against AAC opponents. Houston has a 25-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blazers’ record in C-USA games is 14-4. UAB is second in C-USA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quan Jackson averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Houston.

Jordan Walker is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Blazers. Michael Ertel is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 93.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

