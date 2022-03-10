Houston Baptist plays Texas A&M-CC on 3-game road slide

Houston Baptist Huskies (11-17, 6-8 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-11, 7-7 Southland) Katy, Texas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Baptist Huskies (11-17, 6-8 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-11, 7-7 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Huskies visit Texas A&M-CC.

The Islanders are 9-4 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 6-8 in Southland play. Houston Baptist is sixth in the Southland scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Islanders won 75-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Myles Smith led the Islanders with 16 points, and Khristion Courseault led the Huskies with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Mushila is scoring 14.1 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Islanders. Terrion Murdix is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Darius Lee is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Huskies. Courseault is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

