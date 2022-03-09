Houston Baptist meets Incarnate Word in Southland Tournament

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-24, 3-11 Southland) vs. Houston Baptist Huskies (10-17, 6-8 Southland) Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-24, 3-11 Southland) vs. Houston Baptist Huskies (10-17, 6-8 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals in the Southland Tournament.

The Huskies are 7-6 in home games. Houston Baptist is sixth in the Southland scoring 76.1 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Cardinals are 3-11 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. Houston Baptist won the last meeting 82-68 on Feb. 25. Khristion Courseault scored 19 to help lead Houston Baptist to the victory, and RJ Glasper scored 23 points for Incarnate Word.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Lee is averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Drew Lutz is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals. Glasper is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

