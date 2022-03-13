Houston and Memphis play for AAC Championship

Memphis Tigers (21-9, 13-5 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (28-6, 15-3 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (21-9, 13-5 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (28-6, 15-3 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Houston Cougars and the Memphis Tigers play for the AAC Championship.

The Cougars have gone 16-1 in home games. Houston scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 13-5 against AAC opponents. Memphis averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Alex Lomax with 4.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Memphis won the last meeting 75-61 on March 6. Tyler Harris scored 15 to help lead Memphis to the win, and Kyler Edwards scored 19 points for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 9.4 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jalen Duren is averaging 12.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

