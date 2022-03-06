CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
House, Mashburn power New Mexico past UNLV 76-67

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 2:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House tossed in 27 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 76-67 on Saturday night.

House made 12 of 13 foul shots and added six rebounds for the Lobos (13-18, 5-12 Mountain West Conference).

Bryce Hamilton had 28 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (18-13, 10-8). Justin Webster added 13 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had 10 rebounds.

The Lobos evened the season series against the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV defeated New Mexico 85-56 on Jan. 11.

