RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Horvath, Bean lift Utah…

Horvath, Bean lift Utah St. over Air Force 83-56 in MWC

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Utah State players in double figures as the Aggies routed Air Force 83-56 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament first round on Wednesday.

Justin Bean added 16 points for the Aggies and Max Shulga, Sean Bairstow and Steven Ashworth had 11 each.

Joseph Octave scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Falcons (11-18). Jake Heidbreder added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up