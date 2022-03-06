RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Horne lifts Tulsa over…

Horne lifts Tulsa over UCF 73-72 at buzzer

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne made a shot from beyond halfcourt as time expired to lift Tulsa to a 73-72 win over Central Florida on Sunday.

Horne rebounded a missed free throw in the lane, dribbled four times and heaved the ball from several steps shy of midcourt and swished the game winner.

Darien Jackson scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Golden Hurricane. Horne added 21 points. Horne also had nine rebounds.

Sam Griffin had 15 points for Tulsa (10-19, 4-14 American Athletic Conference).

C.J. Walker had 19 points for the Knights (17-11, 9-9). Darin Green Jr. added 19 points. Darius Perry had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane leveled the season series against the Knights. Central Florida defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Feb. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SPACECOM doesn't even have a formal office, but it's in the center of future conflict

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up