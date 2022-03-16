RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Holmes scores 20 to lift Dayton over Toledo 74-55 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 9:33 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton topped Toledo 74-55 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Koby Brea had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton (24-10). Kobe Elvis added 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets (26-8). Ryan Rollins added 14 points and RayJ Dennis had 13 points.

