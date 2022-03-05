CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Hinton carries SE Louisiana over Northwestern St. 85-80

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 7:19 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jalyn Hinton had a career-high 27 points plus 13 rebounds as Southeastern Louisiana narrowly beat Northwestern State 85-80 on Saturday.

Keon Clergeot had 13 points for Southeastern Louisiana (18-13, 13-4 Southland Conference). Gus Okafor added 11 points and seven rebounds. Joe Kasperzyk had 11 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks for the Demons (9-22, 6-11). Carvell Teasett added 14 points and six assists. LaTerrance Reed had 13 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Demons on the season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Northwestern State 79-74 on Jan. 15.

