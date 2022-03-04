Hill scores 24 to carry Longwood past NC A&T 79-65 in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Hill had 10 of his 24 points in overtime as Longwood beat North Carolina A&T…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Hill had 10 of his 24 points in overtime as Longwood beat North Carolina A&T 79-65 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Tourney on Friday.

Hill hit 12 of 14 free throws, including 6 of6 in OT. He added seven rebounds.

DeShaun Wade had 17 points for Longwood (24-6). Isaiah Wilkins added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Zac Watson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Marcus Watson had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies (12-20), who missed seven of eight shots in overtime and were forced to foul. Demetric Horton added 12 points. Jeremy Robinson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams missed a shot in the last 20 seconds of regulation to force the overtime.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.