Henry lifts Texas Southern over Grambling St. 73-54 in SWAC

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 5:42 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — PJ Henry had 18 points and seven rebounds as second-seeded Texas Southern topped sixth-seeded Grambling State 73-54 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tourney semifinals on Friday.

Bryson Etienne had 11 points for Texas Southern (17-12). Brison Gresham added 11 points. John Jones had 10 points.

Shawndarius Cowart had 20 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (12-20). A’mari McCray added 10 points.

