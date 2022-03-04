Haymon leads Northern Arizona against Idaho after 24-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-21, 5-14 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-21, 5-14 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-21, 5-14 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-21, 5-14 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Idaho Vandals after Keith Haymon scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 69-62 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 7-7 on their home court. Idaho ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 37.7% from deep, led by Rashad Smith shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The Lumberjacks are 5-14 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Arizona won 74-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Nik Mains led Northern Arizona with 24 points, and Trevante Anderson led Idaho with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Jalen Cole is averaging 18.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. Mains is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.