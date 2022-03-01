CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Hawkins propels Howard past…

Hawkins propels Howard past South Carolina State 72-62

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 19: Steve Settle III #2 and Elijah Hawkins #3 of the Howard Bison high-five during the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T as part of the 2022 All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Freshman Elijah Hawkins scored 15 points to guide Howard to a 72-62 victory over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Steve Settle III had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bison (16-11, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kyle Foster pitched in with 10 points and seven boards, while Sam Green scored 10 off the bench.

Freshman Jemel Davis had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-14, 7-6). Deaquan Williams totaled 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. TJ Madlock added 12 points and eight boards, while Omer Croskey scored 11.

Howard evened the season series with the Bulldogs. South Carolina State beat the Bison 58-55 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up