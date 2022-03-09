RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Hawkins lifts Norfolk State past Delaware State in MEAC

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 8:51 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hawkins had 17 points and seven rebounds as Norfolk State topped Delaware State 74-66 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Kris Bankston had 14 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (22-6). Dana Tate Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds. Christian Ings had six assists.

Myles Carter had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (2-26). John Stansbury added 12 points. Dominik Fragala had 11 points.

