Hawkins, Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 18 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 UConn plays Creighton in Big East action Wednesday.

The Bluejays are 10-3 on their home court. Creighton scores 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 12-5 in Big East play. UConn averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Creighton won 59-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Ryan Hawkins led Creighton with 23 points, and Isaiah Whaley led UConn with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Bluejays. Hawkins is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

R.J. Cole averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.